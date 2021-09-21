Qatar Airways Joins Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation

Qatar Airways has joined the Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It is the first airline in the Middle East to join the global coalition.

The ICAO Global Coalition acts as a forum to explore new ideas regarding sustainable travel and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “It is the innovation that will drive the industry forward for a sustainable future. I strongly believe that the ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation will allow industry-leading partners to pursue collaborative creation and drive innovation together.”

The coalition includes stakeholders working on sustainable aviation fuels, infrastructure, operations, and technology.

Qatar Airways hopes to ‘inspire other industry partners to take a participative role towards shared climate change goals’, the airline group said.