Qatar Airways increases frequencies from Dublin

Qatar Airways will increase frequency from Dublin Airport to ten flights per week.

The move to ten weekly flights, up from seven, from March 27th, will see an increase in capacity on the route to Doha.

Introducing additional services will give Irish passengers greater access to travel to popular destinations Dublin include Australia, Thailand, India, the Maldives and the Philippines.

Schedule changes will also see even further improved connectivity to Australia and New Zealand.

The airline has quickly rebuilt its network to pre-pandemic levels, enabling passengers to connect to over 140 destinations around the globe.