Qatar Airways Holidays Launch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fan Travel Packages

Qatar Airways Holidays has launched its fan travel packages for next year’s FIFA World Cup. The packages are inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options.

With just over a year to go to the tournament, fans across the world will need to first join Qatar Airways Privilege Club to have access to unique travel packages with booking flexibility and get their seats reserved at their preferred matches.

Fans can select their favourite team, and should their team not qualify, they will be entitled to a full refund option, or fans have the flexibility to choose a different team’s matches (subject to availability).

To guarantee their experience fans can choose from seven-tiered travel packages starting from USD $3,800.

Guests wishing to discover Qatar during their trip can also choose to add supplementary services such as airport transfers and sightseeing tours.

Each fan can book a total of seven matches by combining more than one package. In the case that their favourite team is defeated in the advanced tournament stages, tickets will be issued to matches of one of the prevailing teams from the same group or knock-out path.

Additionally, fans can specify how many guests they are travelling with and the number of rooms they would like to stay in. They can choose from standard to premium accommodation based on their budget. To book or learn more, please visit: https://www.qatarairways.com/app/fifa2022/