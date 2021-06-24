Qatar Airways Expands US Network to Over 100 Weekly Flights

Qatar Airways will expand its U.S. services to over 100 weekly flights across its 12 gateways. Four of those gateways – Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. – will offer double daily flights.

In addition, services to Dallas-Fort Worth will increase to 12 flights per week and there’ll also be a daily service to Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to be the leading international airline providing safe and reliable connectivity to and from the United States via the only 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rated Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport.

“Qatar Airways has remained committed to the United States throughout the pandemic, adding two new destinations with San Francisco and Seattle, while increasing flights across our 12 gateways to optimise connections with our growing network of over 140 destinations.”

Increase to Double Daily Flights from Doha:

Chicago – increasing to double daily flights between 21 July and 26 September

Los Angeles – increasing to double daily flights between 16 July and 26 September

New York – increasing to double daily flights from 29 June

Washington D.C – increasing to double daily flights between 22 July and 26 September

Dallas-Fort Worth – increasing to 12 weekly flights between 11 July and 26 September

Daily Flights from Doha:

Houston – continued daily flights

Boston – increasing to daily flights from 3 July

Miami – increasing to daily flights from 4 July

San Francisco – increasing to daily flights from 29 June

Seattle – increasing to daily flights from 28 June

Philadelphia – increasing to five weekly flights from 6 July and daily flights from 21 July