Qatar Airlines Announces New Spending Options for Privilege Club Members

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has broadened its member options in spending Qmiles. Privilege Club members can now stay or drive away with Qmiles, with the launch of Hotel & Car Rewards. Privilege Club members will be able to use their Qmiles to book a stay at one of more than 350,000 hotels or rent a car at over 20,000 locations worldwide. Members also earn Qmiles on every cash travel booking they make.

Hotel & Car Rewards enables Privilege Club members to book 5-star hotels such as Sharq Village & Spa in Doha, InterContinental London Park in London or Le Royal Monceau in Paris, using all or part Qmiles as well as booking car rentals across the globe with brands such as Avis, Budget and Sixt.

Last year, Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club announced a tier extension offer of up to 12 months to its members. Earlier this year, Privilege Club honoured a further protection of tier status until 31 December 2021. Over the past year, Privilege Club continued to invest in redefining the programme, including cutting the number of Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49 per cent as well as removing booking fee for award flights. It also revised its Qmiles policy so that when a member earns or spends them, their balance is valid for further 36 months.