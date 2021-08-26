Qantas Posts Huge Losses Ahead of Restart

Qantas has posted an AUS$2.3 billion (€1.4 billion) full-year loss for 2021 due to the pandemic, but says it has started 2022 in a “fundamentally better position” than a year ago.

Total revenue lost due to Covid-19 amounted to AUS$16 billion (€9.8 billion).

However, the Australia carrier says that periods of open domestic borders in the second half saw significant cash generation by Qantas and Jetstar, which helped the Group to reduce net debt from $6.4 billion (€3.9 billion) in February 2021 down to $5.9 billion (€3.6 billion) by the end of June.

Throughout the year, cash flow was underpinned by continued strong performance by Qantas Loyalty and significantly higher international yields for Qantas Freight.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: “This loss shows the impact that a full year of closed international borders and more than 330 days of domestic travel restrictions had on the national carrier. The trading conditions have frankly been diabolical.

“It comes on top of the significant loss we reported last year and the travel restrictions we’ve seen in the past few months. By the end of this calendar year, it’s likely COVID will cost us more than $20 billion in revenue,” he added.

Restart Strategy

Qantas today also outlined preparations for restarting its international flights, with plans linked to the vaccine rollout in Australia and key overseas markets.

On current projections Australia is expected to reach National Cabinet’s ‘Phase C’ vaccination threshold of 80 per cent in December 2021, which would trigger the gradual reopening of international borders.

Similarly, key markets like the UK, North America and parts of Asia have high and increasing levels of vaccination.

This creates a range of potential travel options that Qantas and Jetstar are now preparing for.

SUMMARY OF INTERNATIONAL RESTART PLANS