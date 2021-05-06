Princess Unveils ‘Dine My Way’ for Flexible Dining at Sea

Princess Cruises unveiled Dine My Way, a MedallionClass enhancement designed for maximum flexibility in dining at sea.

The enhancement pairs with the OceanNow on demand service to allow guests the freedom to make reservations in onboard dining rooms and speciality restaurants at times they prefer and with whom they wish to dine. Dine My Way also helps to optimise capacities in dining rooms and restaurants on board and manage wait times.

When making a reservation, guests will be able to:

add additional friends or family members with whom they are travelling

select their preferred pace of dining (relaxed, quick)

indicate their desired seating location (near window, close to entrance) in the Ocean profile

share dietary preferences and allergen information

pick the same venue and dining time each night

“We believe guests are going to love the control and customisation Dine My Way offers,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Instead of restricting dining choices during the pandemic, we’ve been able to expand the options for our guests and thanks to the unique, innovative capabilities of the OceanMedallion, reduce wait times and eliminate the need to stand in line.”

In addition, Princess’ OceanNow on demand menu has been expanded to include entrees and beverage options from restaurants through-out the ship with guest’s requests delivered directly to their location. OceanNow orders can be made using the MedallionClass app on a smart device, via the stateroom TV, or by having a crew member place the order on the guest’s behalf.

OceanNow will also include many expanded personalisation options so guests can order their favourite coffee, select steak sauce toppings and choose pizza condiments, providing more customisation than ever.

“Guests have always appreciated the convenience of OceanNow, and because the pandemic has expanded people’s use of on demand direct delivery services, we think even more guests will embrace the ability to order what they desire and have it delivered to them wherever they are on board,” notes Mario Siebaldi, Princess Cruises senior vice president of Guest Experience. “It not only prevents unnecessary queuing, more importantly it elevates the guest experience.”

Princess MedallionClass holidays are enabled by OceanMedallion, a wearable device that pairs with IoT-driven innovation to significantly enhance and personalise the guest experience.