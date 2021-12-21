Princess Cruises unveils wave campaign

Princess Cruises is offering reduced fares and a low deposit of €50pp on all 2022-2023 itineraries as part of the line’s wave campaign.

The ‘Real Holiday Sale’ runs from today, 21 December 2021, until 28 February 2022 and applies to more than 1,100 voyages.

Fares lead in from €567pp or all-inclusive with Princess Plus from €812pp for a seven-night fly-Med cruise on Regal Princess, with various dates departing between April through to August 2022.

At €35 per person per day, the all-inclusive Princess Plus package includes the premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and crew appreciation, worth more than €70 a day for guests who pay for these items individually in advance of their cruise, or onboard.

Also included in the Real Holiday Sale are voyages on the line’s newest addition to the fleet, the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess, which launched in November 2021.

Enchanted Princess will be based in Europe from April to September next year, sailing roundtrip Copenhagen to Scandinavia and Russia. Fares start from €1,043pp for an 11-night cruise, calling at Oslo, Berlin (Warnemunde), Tallinn, St. Petersburg (overnight stay), Helsinki, and Stockholm.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “The Real Holiday Sale wave campaign provides a fantastic range of cruises at reduced fares and supports business for our valued travel agents.

“After a challenging couple of years for international travel, guests can once again look forward to a ‘Real Holiday’ with Princess, with a choice of more than 1,100 cruises at reduced fares that offer incredible travel experiences across the globe.”

Other Fares

€579pp for a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on Sky Princess, sailing roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale and calling at Princess Cays, St. Thomas, St. Maarten. Departs 10 December, 2022.

€1,101 for a 14-night Mediterranean cruise on Regal Princess, sailing Athens to Rome and calling at Santorini, Kotor, Sicily, Naples, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Marseille, Genoa, and Florence/Pisa (Livorno). Departs 9 April, 2022.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1800 939 608 or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.