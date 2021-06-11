Princess Cruises Unveils Themed Cruises For The Summer

Princess Cruises has announced two of its Seacations this summer will be themed, featuring a line-up of celebrity speakers. The ‘Mind, Body and Soul’ and ‘Culinary Stars’ themed cruises will be hosted by Radio Times TV and film critic Andrew Collins, taking place on the MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess, as part of the series of UK-only ‘Seacations’ between July and September this year, sailing roundtrip from Southampton.

The ‘Culinary Stars’ cruise

This three-night Seacation will feature experts in the culinary world, sharing their tricks of the trade for all the food lovers out there. Guests will be joined by John Torode, a TV presenter, judge and celebrity chef, and Michel Roux Jr., chef-patron at London’s two Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche and presenter for BBC’s Saturday Kitchen. Also on board will be Lottie Bedlow, star of series 11 of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off. The cruise departs on September 10 on Sky Princess.

The ‘Mind, Body and Soul’ cruise

With a focus on mindfulness and self care, this cruise will feature a number of wellness talks and events. Guest speakers include NHS clinician and TV doctor Dr. Ranj; professional quizzer from ITV’s The Chase Jenny Ryan; and The Reverend Kate Bottley, known for her time on Gogglebox and Songs of Praise, as well as co-hosting BBC Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday. The cruise departs on August 21 on Regal Princess.

“Guests can experience a cruise like no other with our star-studded themed cruises, which offer a unique weekend away this summer.” Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said. “Our Mind, Body and Soul cruise offers guests the chance to nurture their well-being, while foodie fans can learn the inside tips and tricks on becoming a culinary master on our Culinary Stars voyage.”

Roberts continued: “We are excited to welcome a host of headline speakers onboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess for these themed cruises, and look forward to hearing them share their personal experiences and expert knowledge with our guests.”

All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom on Princess Cruises’ three-night Seacations start from £389pp (€453pp). Fares include premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi, crew incentive and the cost of any COVID-19 testing which may be required at the time of travel. Cruises are available only to fully vaccinated guests from the UK and Ireland.