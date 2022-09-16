Princess Cruises Unveils Next Generation Ship

Princess Cruises has unveiled details of its new and bespoke ship, Sun Princess. As the brand’s largest-ever ship, Sun Princess will accommodate 4,300 guests and boasts stunning views, innovative entertainment venues, multi-storey dining rooms and next-level stateroom accommodations.

Returning the venerable ‘Sun Princess’ name back into operation, the ship remains true to the smooth clean lines and design aesthetics inspired by the Seawitch icon.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and scheduled to debut in February 2024, the 175,500-tonne vessel is the largest Princess ship ever constructed and embraces Italian heritage by featuring the brand-iconic Piazza and new feature ‘The Dome’, a cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess’ leadership position in delivering exceptional personalised experiences. Princess is unique in the ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world while delivering personalised service found on the industry’s smallest ships.

“Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the centre of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea.”

Sun Princess will sail an inaugural spring/summer season of Mediterranean cruises from February 2024 followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida in autumn 2024.