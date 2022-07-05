SEARCH
Princess Cruises’ Sales Director, Rachel Poultney Moves to PR Company

Rachel Poultney, Princess Cruises’ UK and Ireland sales and commercial director, is leaving the cruise line after nine years.

Ms Poultney, will join the public relations company PR42, joining her former colleague David Sanders, who set up the company two years ago. Mr Sanders was previously PR director for Princess Cruises’ UK and Ireland division.

During her time with Princess Cruises, Ms Poultney led a team of 14 in trade support and engagement. She previously held PR positions at Trafalgar, AviaCircle, and Bales Worldwide; she is due to begin her new role as a director at PR42 in September 2022. 

PR42 represent cruise and travel clients and currently represents Clia, cruise.co.uk, Riviera Travel and Sail Croatia. 

“For anyone that knows David, it is no surprise that PR42 has done so well in its first start-up years. He is a PR guru and one of the most personable guys in the travel industry, so PR42 was always going to succeed. I’m genuinely excited to be joining the venture and can’t wait to see where it goes from here,” said Ms Poultney when speaking to TTG Media.

