Princess Cruises Reveals Culinary-Themed Cruise on Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises guests sailing on Enchanted Princess can watch live culinary demonstrations from a line-up of celebrity chefs in a new culinary-themed cruise. The ‘Culinary Star’ voyage will be hosted on the UK homeport ship, Enchanted Princess, on a seven-night Scandinavia voyage departing August 26, 2022.

The line-up of celebrity chefs joining Enchanted Princess are:

John Torode – Best known as the straight-talking co-host and judge of MasterChef and regular guest chef on ITV’s This Morning.

– Best known as the straight-talking co-host and judge of MasterChef and regular guest chef on ITV’s This Morning. Matt Tebbutt – A renowned chef who worked for some of London’s most prestigious restaurants, including Marco Pierre White at the Oak Room, Criterion, and Alastair Little. Matt presents Saturday Kitchen on BBC1, Best Bites on BBC2, and Food Unwrapped on Channel 4.

– A renowned chef who worked for some of London’s most prestigious restaurants, including Marco Pierre White at the Oak Room, Criterion, and Alastair Little. Matt presents Saturday Kitchen on BBC1, Best Bites on BBC2, and Food Unwrapped on Channel 4. Rachel Allen – Irish TV chef, bestselling cookery writer, and celebrated teacher at the world-famous Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland.

Enchanted Princess joined the Princess fleet in November 2021 and will join Sky Princess, Emerald Princess, and Island Princess to sail out of Southampton this year.

All-inclusive balcony fares for the seven-night Scandinavia cruise on Enchanted Princess start from €1,044pp. The itinerary sails roundtrip Southampton with stops in Oslo (Norway), Skagen (Denmark) and an overnight stay in Copenhagen (Denmark). Departs August 26, 2022. Fare includes all-inclusive premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi and crew appreciation.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1800 939 608 or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.