Princess Cruises Returns to Service in the UK

Regal Princess has returned to Southampton this morning, concluding its first successful ‘Summer Seacation’ sailing and marking Princess Cruises’ return to service in the UK.

The MedallionClass ship departed on a three-night scenic cruise from Southampton on Saturday 31 July 2021. This was their first time sailing with guests onboard in 16 months.

During the operational pause the line made its entire fleet MedallionClass. This meant that upon return to service every Princess Cruises ship will offer features that leverage touchless technologies and significantly enhance the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.

Commencing the line’s return to service in the UK, Regal Princess is sailing a series of three- to seven-night UK coastal cruises until late September, and will be joined by Sky Princess from 30 August 2021. Both ships will offer scenic cruises and itineraries with UK ports-of-call to Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said:

“The atmosphere onboard Regal Princess was electric and it was fantastic to see guests and crew so excited to be back onboard a Princess ship. The feedback from guests has been overwhelmingly positive”

They would like to thank travel agents for their continued commitment and support to Princess over the past 16 months.

Princess Cruises ‘Summer Seacations’ can be booked through a professional travel agent, by calling +44 (0) 344 338 8663 or by visiting princess.com. Available to UK and Common Travel Area resident COVID-19 vaccinated* guests only.