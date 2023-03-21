Princess Cruises Offers up to $500 Onboard Spending Money for Couples Booking 2024 Sailings

Princess Cruises has launched a new campaign, ‘How will you spend yours?’, which offers up to $500 onboard spending money per couple when booking a 2024 sailing.

The promotion, which runs until May 2, 2023, is available on over 550 departures, on sailings of five nights and longer. It covers destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, Australia, the Americas and Asia.

The onboard credit can be used on Princess experiences including speciality dining, shore excursions, spa treatments or in the onboard shops and boutiques.

Itineraries include:

* Seven-night Mediterranean cruise on the line’s newest ship, Sun Princess. Onboard spending money available per couple starts at $100 for an inside stateroom and goes up to $250 for a suite. Fares start from €1,159pp.

* 12-night British Isles cruise on Regal Princess. Onboard spending money available per couple starts at $150 for an inside stateroom and goes up to $350 for a suite. Fares start from €1,855pp.

* 14-night Caribbean cruise on Emerald Princess. Onboard spending money available per couple starts at $150 for an inside stateroom and goes up to $350 for a suite. Fares start from €1,043pp.

Guests looking to sail all-inclusive can add on ‘Princess Plus’, which includes select alcoholic drinks, unlimited fresh juices and smoothies, two fitness classes, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation, for an extra £50pp per day. Guests can also opt for ‘Princess Premier’ which has all of these extras, plus benefits including an enhanced drink selection, two speciality meals, Wi-Fi for up to four devices, a photo package, unlimited fitness classes and reserved theatre seating, for an extra £65 per day.

Eithne Williamson, vice president of Princess Cruises for UK and Europe, said: “We love giving our guests even more value when on their cruise. This bonus onboard spending money will allow them to take advantage of onboard extras such as our incredible speciality dining, award-winning Lotus Spa and a wealth of shore excursion experiences. When combined with one of our all-inclusive plus or premier packages, we’re offering phenomenal value we’re confident our guests will love.”

Guests can also take advantage of Princess Pay Monthly, which allows them to spread the cost of their cruise over equal monthly payments – without any extra fees.