Princess Cruises Launch Incredible €1 Deposit Incentive
News

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Princess Cruises is offering guests the chance to secure a 2023 or 2024 cruise with a €1 deposit per person. The offer applies to almost all 2023 – 2024 cruises and is valid today, June 29, 2022 only.

The €1 deposit deal can be combined with Princess’ current offer of up to $500 onboard spending money per stateroom on a 2023 or 2024 voyage that has a duration of seven nights or longer.

Included in the offer are all 2023 Mediterranean cruises on one of the line’s newest ships, Enchanted Princess. Voyages include a 14-night Mediterranean cruise with the Greek Isles, France & Turkey, with fares starting from €1,402.

Guests have three package options to choose from when booking a Princess cruise holiday:

  • Princess Standard – included in the standard cruise fare.
  • Princess Plus (€46pp per day) – unlimited Wi-Fi for a single device; Plus Beverage Package; and daily crew appreciation.
  • Princess Premier (€70pp per day) – unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi for up to four-devices; Premier Beverage Package; two speciality dining meals per person; unlimited digital download of professional phots, plus three prints of any size up to 8 x 10; entry into new ‘Princess Prizes’ onboard promotion; daily crew appreciation.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1800 939 608 or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com

Terms and Conditions on website.

