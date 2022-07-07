SEARCH
HomeNewsPrincess Cruises Introduces New Alaska Cruises Roundtrip Vancouver
News

Princess Cruises Introduces New Alaska Cruises Roundtrip Vancouver

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
6

Princess Cruises has announced its new Alaska cruises sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada are now on sale.

The 3,080-guest Crown Princess will sail on a series of new seven, ten and 11-night ‘Inside Passage’ voyages from Vancouver in 2023 to popular Alaskan destinations such as Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. One glacier experience is included on every cruise.

Fares start from €1,256.96 pp for a 7-night’ Inside Passage’ cruise, sailing roundtrip Vancouver and calling at Juneau; Skagway; Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier (scenic cruising); Ketchikan. Departs 5th May, 2023.

Guests booking before 31 August 2022 can receive up to $250 onboard spend per couple.

“Irish travel agents have been asking for Alaska itineraries that sail roundtrip from Vancouver and we listened. These new itineraries offer an easier way for Irish guests to sail to Alaska, with a shorter flight needed, and provide guests with the opportunity to experience the beautiful city of Vancouver with a pre-or post-cruise stay,” said Eithne Williamson, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe.

Additional information is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1800 939 608 or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleAVIAREPS Would Like Your Opinion on Bulgaria
Next articleAer Lingus Regional and Ryanair Boost Services From Belfast as Flybe Temporarily Suspends Routes

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie