Princess Cruises Introduces New Alaska Cruises Roundtrip Vancouver

Princess Cruises has announced its new Alaska cruises sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, Canada are now on sale.

The 3,080-guest Crown Princess will sail on a series of new seven, ten and 11-night ‘Inside Passage’ voyages from Vancouver in 2023 to popular Alaskan destinations such as Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. One glacier experience is included on every cruise.

Fares start from €1,256.96 pp for a 7-night’ Inside Passage’ cruise, sailing roundtrip Vancouver and calling at Juneau; Skagway; Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier (scenic cruising); Ketchikan. Departs 5th May, 2023.

Guests booking before 31 August 2022 can receive up to $250 onboard spend per couple.

“Irish travel agents have been asking for Alaska itineraries that sail roundtrip from Vancouver and we listened. These new itineraries offer an easier way for Irish guests to sail to Alaska, with a shorter flight needed, and provide guests with the opportunity to experience the beautiful city of Vancouver with a pre-or post-cruise stay,” said Eithne Williamson, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe.

Additional information is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1800 939 608 or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.