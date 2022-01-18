SEARCH
Princess Cruises extends book with confidence policy

By Leona Kenny
Princess Cruises has extended its book with confidence policy.

The policy is now extended to summer 2022 sailings, including all cruises departing through September 30, 2022.

It allows the flexibility to change plans up to 30 days prior to the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when the time is right.

Princess Medallion Class summer cruises sail to destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia and Canada and New England.

Additionally, Princess Cruises will continue to operate vaccinated cruises for guests who have received their final dose of an approved vaccine at least 14-days prior.

