Princess Cruises Enhances ‘Cruise with Confidence’ Programme

Princess Cruises has implemented updates to its ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme with new pre-cruise policies for guests sailing within 30 days and new policies on what guests will receive if their cruise is cancelled or interrupted as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

With the line’s ‘Book with Confidence’ policy, guests already have the option to cancel their cruise for any reason up to 30 days before sailing date and receive a future cruise credit (FCC) for any cancellation fees plus a refund of additional funds received.

As an enhancement to the policy, guests can now cancel and receive the same benefit of the FCC and refund if they test positive for COVID-19 within 30 days of the embarkation date.

In addition, the line has added a ‘COVID-19 Protection Programme’, which is designed to assist guests who, as a result of being suspected of having COVID-19 or testing positive, has their cruise cancelled or interrupted. This new element provides further peace of mind for guests who are within 30 days of embarkation all the way through to disembarkation.

Protections include:

Pre-Embarkation

Future cruise credit (FCC) for 100% of the cancellation fees and a refund to the original form of payment for all additional monies received including pre-paid onboard experiences and shore excursions purchased through the cruise line. Applicable for guests and their immediate travel party in the same stateroom if any guest tests positive for COVID-19 within 30 days prior to embarkation or who may be denied boarding at the pier for a COVID-19 related reason.

On Board

FCC worth 100% of the per-day cruise fare for the missed days and a refundable credit to their onboard account for missed pre-paid onboard experiences and shore excursions purchased through cruise line.

Onboard COVID-related medical centre visits and testing of suspected COVID-19 cases will be free of charge.

Shoreside

Reimbursement of expenses, not covered by insurance policies, for COVID-related medical care including during any medically required shoreside quarantine period for guests and their immediate travel party if any such guest(s) test positive for COVID-19 during their cruise. This includes air change fees in the case onward travel plans need to change.

Any shoreside meals will be covered by a daily meal allowance as communicated by the family assistance coordinator upon disembarkation (no receipt retention is required).

Dedicated Family Assistance Programme liaison for care and logistical shoreside support until medically cleared to travel home.

The ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme applies to any cruise bookings made by June 30, 2021 on voyages departing up to December 31, 2021. Full details about the updated programme can be found here .

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide our guests with even greater flexibility and peace of mind when booking their cruise with Princess for this year through our Cruise with Confidence programme.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests back onboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess for our summer seacations in the near future.”