Princess Cruises to hit cruise control Stateside this Autumn

Princess Cruises Continues Plans to Resume Cruising in the United States with Sailings Departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ft. Lauderdale in Autumn 2021

Following collaboration with government officials, and evolving guidance from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Princess Cruises announces its intent to return to service in the United States sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this autumn.

Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”

Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalised and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Princess’ cruises sailing from North America through 2021 are available for guests who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 nights prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

“We will continue to monitor the latest guidance from the CDC as well as local, state and federal officials in the ports we sail from and those we visit and will adjust our on board protocols and vaccination requirements, as necessary. Should our vaccination approach change, we would notify guests prior to final payment”.

Updates to the cruise line’s Cruise with Confidence programme are also being implemented, providing peace of mind for booked guests who may encounter an unexpected trip cancellation or interruption due to COVID-19.

Majestic Princess and Grand Princess: Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-night cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-night cruises.

Also available are three to five-night Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.

Ruby Princess: Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-night California Coast cruises before adding 15-night cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-night Mexico cruises to the line-up

Enchanted Princess: Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess: From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three, five, seven and 14-night cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.

Crown Princess: Travels to the Panama Canal, from Ft. Lauderdale, on a series of 10-night cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.