Princess Cruises’ Black Friday sales

Princess Cruises has launched its Black Friday sale with reduced fares and a low deposit of €50pp on Southampton-based itineraries for 2022. The sale runs until 29 November, 2021.

22 voyages are featured in total, ranging from seven–14 nights and departing between April and September 2022.

14 of the itineraries sail around the British Isles roundtrip from Southampton on the 3,080-guest Emerald Princess.

Fares start from €579pp for an eight-night cruise, calling at Portland, St. Peter Port, Cobh, Dublin, Holyhead, and Greenock. Departs May 1, 2022.

Sky Princess sailings

The other eight voyages are on the 3,660-guest Sky Princess, one of the newest ships in the Princess fleet, with itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and Norway. Fares start from €695pp for a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise, calling at Bergen, Skjolden/Sognefjord, Olden, Stavanger. Departs April 23 and June 4, 2022.

Other deals

€927pp for a ten-night British Isles cruise on Emerald Princess. Calling at Portland, St. Peter Port, Dublin, Belfast, Greenock, Liverpool, Holyhead. Departs September 30, 2022.

€1,020pp for a 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise on Sky Princess. Calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Gibraltar, Seville, Malaga, Cartagena, Vigo. Departs April 9, 2022.

More information on Princess Cruises’ Black Friday sale is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1800 939 608 or by visiting princess.com/blackfriday.