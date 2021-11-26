Princess Cruises announces world cruise for Australia and New Zealand

Princess Cruises has announced its 2023-2024 Australia and New Zealand cruises, with the longest ever sailing for Australia.

The cruise line will depart from six Australia and New Zealand homeports in 2023 with the cruise lasting over 110 nights.

Departure ports include Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, and Auckland.

Programme highlights include:

A 110-night world cruise onboard Coral Princess, departing April 30, 2024 from Sydney and May 2, 2024 from Brisbane.

Departures from six Australia and New Zealand homeports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, and Auckland.

Extended ‘More Ashore’ stays in a variety of destinations including overnights in Tahiti (Papeete) and Cairns, as well as late night stays in Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, San Francisco, Tahiti (Papeete) and Vancouver.

The voyages will go on sale from December 1st. Visit here for more information.