Princess Cruises Announces New Five-Year Exercise Partnership

Princess Cruises has announced a five-year licensing agreement with the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, Xponential Fitness.

Over the term of the agreement, a minimum of eight Xponential brands will be made available onboard each of Princess’ 15-ship fleet, resulting in a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences across the Princess fleet, featuring Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Yoga Six, CycleBar, Row House, AKT Dance, and StretchLab brands and fitness modalities.

Xponential Fitness will work with OneSpaWorld, Princess Cruises’ partner for health, wellness and fitness services, to incorporate Xponential’s experiences into the fitness offerings provided to Princess guests onboard.

“Our goal is simply to provide the best vacation experiences in the world at the best value. Blending Xponential’s unmatched boutique fitness brand portfolio with OneSpaWorld’s beautifully-curated fitness program, developed over the course of our 25-year exclusive collaboration, allows us to align the most iconic brand in cruising with the best and most comprehensive offerings in the fitness industry,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Whether at your home, your local studio, your stateroom, the ship fitness centre, sports court or lido deck, our guests can engage with Pure Barre, Club Pilates, YogaSix, StretchLab, Stride or any of their favourite fitness experiences.”

In addition to the onboard Xponential brand studio classes, Princess will make Xponential Fitness’ XPLUS virtual on-demand studio class subscription service available in more than 23,000 staterooms on Princess’ proprietary digital content platform, OceanView. Princess guests need not be Xponential Fitness members to experience in-studio live classes and in-stateroom on-demand classes and can continue their onboard experience post-cruise through XPASS at exclusive Princess discounted prices.