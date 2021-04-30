News

Princess Cruises Announces Caribbean & Panama Canal Cruises for 2022-2023 Season

Princess Cruises has announced details of its 2022-23 Caribbean and Panama Canal programmes, which are now on sale.

Caribbean 2022-2023

Six MedallionClass cruise ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, and Emerald Princess – will be based in the Caribbean, providing guests with a choice of 21 unique itineraries and 87 departures ranging from four to 21 nights. The autumn 2022 through spring 2023 season, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, takes guests to 24 Caribbean islands. Highlights include:

  • Eastern Caribbean – Cruises in the Eastern Caribbean include a four-night getaway to Princess Cays with multiple seven- and eight-night itineraries visiting multiple popular islands including St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and St. Kitts.
  • Western Caribbean – if ancient ruins and eco-adventures are top of mind, a five-night getaway to Costa Maya with a stop in Cozumel offers visits to Mayan ruins and underwater caves. Multiple seven-night itineraries also feature the friendly spirit of Jamaica and the coral reefs in Belize and Roatan. Port highlights include Belize City, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman.
  • Southern Caribbean – these eight to 16-night itineraries offer a deeper dive into the Caribbean culture, colonial influence, native charms, coral reels, and diving havens. Key ports include Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua, Martinique, Barbados and more.

Caribbean itineraries all include access to the cruise line’s private island resort, Princess Cays; available tours also include UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Belize Barrier Reef and Brimstone Hill Fortress in St. Kitts.

Panama Canal 2022-2023

For the upcoming 2022-2023 season, four MedallionClass ships – Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess and Ruby Princess – sail on 26 departures with six unique itineraries, visiting 16 destinations in nine countries. Cruises range in length from 10 to 15 nights, programme highlights include:

  • Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean (10 nights) – sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale and giving guests the unique experience of transiting the Panama Canal locks with a partial transit while exploring Caribbean ports such as Costa Rica and Grand Cayman.
  • Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean (15 nights) – itineraries travel between Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles or San Francisco and vice versa sailing the Panama Canal Locks between the Atlantic and Pacific. These itineraries allow guests a full transit experience while visiting ports in Mexico, South and Central America.

Tour options include travel by a dugout canoe to an Embera village in the heart of Chagres National Park in Fuerte Amador or a ride on the world’s first transcontinental railroad – the Panama Canal Railroad.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

