Princess Cruises announces 2024 World Cruise to 51 destinations

Princess Cruises has revealed details of its 2024 World Cruise, which opens for sale on Thursday November 11, 2021.

MedallionClass ship Island Princess – the cruise line’s largest ship to sail a World Cruise – is scheduled to sail roundtrip from North America on a 111-night voyage from both Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles in January 2024.

Guests will experience 51 destinations across 27 countries and six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

“Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe’s marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer.

“And with MedallionClass, cruising is effortless, personalised and easy to stay connected from afar to loved ones back home or even to the office.”

111-night round trip

The 111-night roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on January 4, 2024, and from Los Angeles on January 18, 2024. A 97-night voyage from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on January 18, 2024.



2024 World Cruise highlights include: