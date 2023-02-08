Princess Cruises Announces 2024 Alaska Season

Princess Cruises has announced its summer 2024 Alaska cruises and cruise tours are now on sale.

When visiting Alaska, guests choose Princess Cruises more than any other cruise line to set their sights on untamed wilderness, majestic glaciers, close-up wildlife and Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. Moreover, Princess Cruises takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line.

The 2024 season marks the 55th anniversary for Princess Cruises sailing in Alaska and seven ships are scheduled to depart from four home ports – San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Anchorage (Whittier). In addition, guests can experience more of Alaska by combining the line’s signature “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise itinerary with various land tour options, staying at exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges.

“As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable holidays and we’re also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’re celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it’s your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”

Highlights of the 2024 Alaska season include:

Cruises

The Alaska 2024 season includes 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier viewing experiences on seven ships.

The season features 86 visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

Three ships – Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess (departing Saturdays), and Grand Princess (departing Wednesdays) – sail the “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary featuring two glacier-viewing experiences on each cruise. In addition, northbound voyages include a “More Ashore” late-night stay in Juneau.

Two ships – Discovery Princess (newest Princess ship) and Majestic Princess – depart from Seattle on Saturdays and Sundays for seven-night “Inside Passage” cruises and include “More Ashore” late-night stays in Juneau.

Crown Princess departs from San Francisco on 11-night “Inside Passage” cruises and offer guests the unique opportunity of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Ruby Princess sails roundtrip from Vancouver on seven-night “Inside Passage” cruises, with many departures including sailing Glacier Bay National Park.

Cruisetours

For guests looking to explore more of Alaska, Princess Cruises offers a variety of cruisetours combining a seven-night “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise with an extended three to 10 nights on land, staying at the cruise line’s exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges. All cruisetours include a visit to Alaska’s top-two attractions – Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park.

Cruisetours also offer the scenic opportunity to experience Princess’ “Direct-to-Wilderness” rail service, departing directly from the ship in Whittier all the way to the Denali area for more time in the wilderness.

Back by popular demand, the 17-night Ultimate Princess Connoisseur cruisetour, features two nights at each one of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges, on the doorsteps of legendary national parks including Kenai Fjords and Wrangell St. Elias and Denali National Park.

Award-Winning, Authentic Experiences Onboard, Ashore and On Land

Onboard and ashore, the award-winning “North to Alaska” enrichment programme brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of the Great Land. Highlights include: