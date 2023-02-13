SEARCH
Princess Cruises All-Inclusive Packages at Record Level with UK Guest Uptake Highest

By Emer Roche
A new Princess Cruises study found an 18% increase in all-inclusive cruise packages this year, compared to last year.

The Caribbean was shown to be the most popular spot for packages, with over three-quarters of guests applying for an add-on to their package.

The data also revealed a 25% uplift in guests opting for all-inclusive when sailing from the UK.

There are two Princess all-inclusive options:

‘Princess Plus’ includes select alcoholic drinks, fresh juices, two fitness classes, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation while ‘Princess Premier’ includes these plus an enhanced drink selection, speciality meals, a photo package, unlimited fitness classes and reserved theatre seating.

The line is expecting this demand to grow across 2023 and into next year as feedback from guests shows they prefer to know the true cost of their holiday upfront.

Uptake from UK travellers has one of the highest all-inclusive uptake rates per guest, compared to other countries.

