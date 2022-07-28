Princess Cruises’ 2023-24 Americas Cruise Season to Feature 47 Itineraries, Including New Voyages to the South Pacific

Princess Cruises announced its most expansive Americas season ever today, with 47 itineraries across 214 departures from seven North American homeports, including new voyages to the South Pacific and Hawaii.

New for the 2023-24 season are Sapphire Princess’ two South Pacific Islands and Hawaii cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles featuring ‘More Ashore’ late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti, and for the first time ever visiting Fiji, along with a pair of Hawaii cruises with overnight stays in Honolulu on Discovery Princess – the ship’s first-ever sailings to the Aloha State. Princess will also sail again from Galveston with a series of voyages on Regal Princess to the Western Caribbean.

In addition to sailing from Galveston, the 2023-24 Americas programme will offer consumers a broad spectrum of departure points for roundtrip cruises from Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver, as well as one departure from New York.

“No one can match our unique combination of unparalleled itinerary choices with the authentic, personalised MedallionClass experience that makes a Princess cruise so special and memorable. So whether you’re looking for a quick Caribbean getaway or a ‘bucket list’ trip to the South Pacific – or anything in between – Princess has got you covered,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises.

Princess’ 2023-24 destination highlights and deployments include:

Hawaii & Tahiti (Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess)

17 destinations, including four Hawaiian Islands and six South Pacific Islands

18 departures on five itineraries, ranging in length from 15 to 32 nights, sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver: New – Discovery Princess sails two 15-night Hawaii cruises – her first ever to the Aloha State – featuring overnight stays in Honolulu. New – Sapphire Princess offers a new 32-night South Pacific Islands & Hawaii itinerary on two voyages roundtrip from Los Angeles, including Fiji for the first time ever, and ‘More Ashore’ late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti.



The Caribbean (Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sky Princess)

126 departures on 18 itineraries, ranging in length from five to 21 nights, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale and Galveston.

25 Caribbean islands, including Cozumel, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Grand Turk and Princess Cays, the cruise line’s private island resort

‘More Ashore’ late-night stays in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, San Juan, St. Maarten and St. Thomas on select itineraries.

