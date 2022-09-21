Prima Donna onboard NCL’s Norwegian Prima

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan is with Cruise Expert, Dee Sweeny onboard the Norwegian Prima as she sails from Amsterdam to Southampton with stops in Zeebrugge and Le Harve. Last night NCL’s Aaron Fletcher (Business Development Manager for Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland), welcomed guests from the Irish travel trade and media in style with a pre-dinner drink in the form of champagne and cocktails in the Metropolitan Bar on Deck 7. This elegant spot offers sustainable craft cocktails, biodynamic wine and an impressive array of classic drinks.

Dinner in Hudson’s followed. This is one of the ship’s main dining experiences and has floor-to-ceiling windows with which to enjoy the view across a full 270 degrees. Here’s a sneak peek of what you might expect in Hudson’s onboard this stunning ship.

Four courses later and it was time to check out Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which is by all accounts world-class and highly recommended. This is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical that is now onboard the Norwegian Prima. It is aptly described “From breaking barriers to the ultimate stardom, this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation, a true Prima Donna”.

Some of the group then nipped off for an early night while others went on to Syd Norman’s Pour House where Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 masterpiece ‘Rumours’ was played in its entirety. Enjoy speciality cocktails while watching an interactive experience plus a fantastic house band to keep your toes tapping till the wee hours.