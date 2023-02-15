Pretty Woman: The Musical Embarks on Irish and UK Tour

The run is scheduled to open at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 17th October 2023, with casting and further venue announcements, including Dublin to follow.

Based on the smash hit Hollywood film from 1989, the cities included in the run include Oxford (4th – 9th December 2023), Liverpool (23rd January – 3rd February 2024), Milton Keynes (19th – 30th March 2024), Leeds (14th – 25th May 2024), Southampton (22nd – 27th July 2024), Nottingham (9th – 14th September 2024) and Sheffield (23rd – 28th September 2024).

It is expected that audiences will be swept up in the romance of this theatrical take on a love story for the ages while getting to know the characters in a whole new way, according to Group Leisure & Travel.

The stage show features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. It is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater a der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.