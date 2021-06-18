News

Prepare To Be Afraid…. Very Afraid…

Post Coronavirus we could all do with a good old-fashioned scare...
He’s baaaaaa-aaack… Universal Orlando Resort reveals infamous return of Jack The Clown to its Halloween Horror Nights…

The eagerly anticipated event returns this September to celebrate 30 years of fear with 10 terrifying haunted Houses, 5 Scare zones and lots more spine chilling fun.

Jack the Clown returns as the demented face of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights as the Halloween event commemorates its 30th year with select tickets now on sale.

The event kicks off on Friday, September 3 and continues on select nights through to Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Jack’s return will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting “Jack Attacks” guaranteed to send guests running for their lives.

His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

Select tickets are on sale now for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights – contact your preferred ticket supplier for more details.

Let’s face it – after the past 15 months of stress and fear and tension a good old fashioned “Jack attack” is something we could all probably do with…

