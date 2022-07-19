Powerhouses Integrate to Improve Bookings

Procon, a leading mid and back office technology provider for the corporate travel industry, and Vibe, a leading provider of travel booking software for the travel industry, have announced a new integration partnership to integrate Vibe’s booking platform into ProTAS, Procon’s mid and back office solution.

This integration will simplify the booking and order handling management experience for travel managers, eliminating manual processes and preventing errors for our mutual customers.

Jesper Just, CEO/Managing Director at Procon Solution, states: “With the increasing recovery of the travel industry we are seeing a growing interest in moving the sales and customer service to the internet by implementing new and smarter booking technologies. Procon is dedicated to supporting this move by offering direct integrations to the online booking systems and thereby ensuring that online bookings will be managed within known quality workflows as exist for bookings generated through the traditional channels.

“We are very happy to add Vibe to the growing list of booking systems capable of sending booking files directly into our ProTAS mid and back office solution. ProTAS will be able to automatically manage, and quality control Vibe generated travel orders through our mid office workflows and automatically post all financial transactions directly into the ProTAS Finance system module.”

Simon Goddard, CIO, at Vibe System Ltd., adds: “We’re really pleased to confirm the integration of an industry leader such as Procon to the Vibe technology ecosystem. With travel returning to pre-pandemic levels but people understandably still cautious about increasing manpower costs, it’s highly important to accurately and efficiently automate as much of the booking and order handling experience as possible. By facilitating fluid channels of data transfer between Vibe and the ProTAS/ProTAS Finance systems, clients will not only be able to devote less time to manual processes – saving them money and allowing them to focus on higher-value tasks – but also enjoy further peace of mind through the increased accuracy.”