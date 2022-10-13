Potential Pre-Christmas Strike Action at London Luton Airport Flagged

The Unite trade union in the UK has warned of potential strike action at London Luton Airport, according to Travel Mole.

Such an occurrence could threaten a number of flights in the build-up to Christmas.

Travel Mole reported that the potential strike could cover 80 ground handling staff. They are currently being balloted for strike action over the reported delay of a £500 recruitment and retention bonus.

Ryanair and EasyJet fly to and from Luton, but Wizz Air would be the most affected carrier if the strikes go ahead, Travel Mole said.