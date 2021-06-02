News

Portugal Lays Down its Beach Rules

All parasols must be kept at least 3m apart, everyone must use hand sanitiser and sporting activities between two or more people are strictly forbidden: these are just some of the rules Portugal has laid down for beachgoers this summer. Portugal is currently the only major European tourism destination on the UK’s green list, so it’s getting a major influx of holidaymakers looking for some sunshine and sand.

Non-essential travel from Ireland is discouraged until 19 July, when Ireland will resume international travel and will adopt the EU Digital Covid Certificate.


Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

