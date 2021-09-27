Portugal to Lift Covid Restrictions from 1 October

From 1 October, Portugal will lift most of its Covid protocols. Time limits and restrictions of numbers in restaurants and cafes, bars will be lifted, and nightclubs will also reopen.

Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, announced that the country will lift almost all remaining COVID-19 restrictions following news that over 85% of the population now fully vaccinated.

Limits on operating hours in the hospitality sector will cease and restaurants will no longer be subject to a maximum limit of people per group.

Bars and nightclubs will reopen, but entrance will be subject to presentation of a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Vaccine Passports

From 1 October, the EU Digital Covid Certificate will no longer be required to enter restaurants, tourist establishments, local accommodation, gyms with group classes, casinos, spas, and hot springs.

However, it will still be compulsory for travelling to Portugal and for large cultural and sporting events.

Masks and face coverings will continue to be mandatory on public transport, in large commercial areas, in nursing homes, hospitals, and at events when a two-metre distance between attendees cannot be maintained.