Portugal To Allow Antigen Testing For Irish Tourists.

Portugal Has Eased Its Travel Restrictions And Is Now Allowing Antigen Testing For Non-Essentual Irish Travellers.

Under the country’s current restrictions, all passengers arriving from Ireland must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. However Portugal is now accepting Rapid Antigen Tests (TRAg) taken up to 24 hours before departure. This is applicable to all passengers arriving to Portugal from Ireland aged over 24 months.

Only Rapid Antigen Tests (TRAg) included on the list agreed by the European Union Health Committee will be accepted.

Alternatively, proof of a negative result from a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), such as a PCR test, taken within 72 hours prior to departure will also be accepted from international arrivals to Portugal.

All travellers to Portugal must complete the Passenger Locator Card online up to 48 hours before departure. Once the above documentation is presented to the Border Officers on arrival in Portugal no other test or quarantine will be required.

Passengers who present tests that do not comply with the requirements must undergo a new test on arrival at their own expense and must wait in a designated area inside the airport until the result is notified.

Portugal is now accepting non-essential travel from the European Union, Schengen Area, the United Kingdom and, as of 15th June, non-essential travel to and from the USA.

When in Portugal, visitors must follow COVID-19 protocols, including the mandatory use of face masks. Alcohol consumption in public spaces will continue to be prohibited, except restaurants and terraces, and some commercial establishments and tourist attractions will continue to have restrictive opening hours and limited capacity.

Portugal’s Clean & Safe Seal has trained more than 23,000 tourism professionals to identify and implement the necessary health and safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Over 21,700 seals have been issued to tourism companies, from airports, cultural facilities and golf courses, to restaurants, accommodation providers and tourist offices, reinforcing confidence in Portugal as a tourist destination.

These protocols are subject to revision depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in Europe.

EU countries will be able to implement the ‘Emergency brake mechanism’ in case the epidemiological situation of a third country or region worsens quickly, or a new variant is detected.

