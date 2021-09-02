News

Portugal Relaxes Restrictions on Arrivals from Northern Ireland

Portugal has eased entry restrictions for travellers from Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The updated restrictions mean non-vaccinated visitors can enter without having to quarantine, providing they can show a negative PCR or rapid antigen test.

Previously, visitors had to show they had been fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine upon arrival in Portugal or they would have to quarantine for 14 days.
Changes to the rules were announced in Portugal on August 31 and came into effect on September 1.

A statement from the tourist board said: “Visit Portugal can confirm that British visitors to mainland Portugal now only need to show a negative PCR or antigen/lateral flow test on entry, and don’t need to be fully-vaccinated.”

