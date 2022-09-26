Portugal ‘Recommending’ Tourists Return to Wearing Face Masks

Portugal is recommending tourists return to wearing face masks when travelling on public transport or when in crowded public spaces, in an update on its Covid requirements for holidaymakers.

The country dropped the requirement for face masks earlier this year, but is now “recommending” their use in such settings as airports, railway/bus stations, on planes and in buses, trains and taxis.

However, while a recommendation, the suggestion is not mandatory.

Nonetheless, it is mandatory to wear a face mask in medical clinics, hospitals and pharmacies; as well as retirement and nursing homes.

There are also differing rules for offshore Portuguese regions like the Azores and Madeira.