Portugal and Black Sea Triumph at World Travel Awards

Portugal and the Black Sea were the big winners at this year’s European edition of the World Travel Awards.

This year’s gala awards for Europe were held at the Hilton Mallorca Galatzo in Peguera in Mallorca, last Saturday.

The Algarve was awarded the title of Europe’s Leading Beach Destination. Portugal also triumphed with Porto being named Europe’s Leading City Destination.

The Black Sea region is also back in vogue, with the Georgian city of Batumi winning the award for Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination.

Turkish Airlines was the big winner in the aviation section of the awards; picking up the gong for Europe’s Leading Airline. British Airways was named Europe’s Leading Airline Brand. Air France was named Europe’s Leading Airline – Economy Class; while Portugal had more to celebrate, with TAP Air Portugal being named Europe’s Leading Airline to South America.

Madrid was named Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination for the fifth year in a row. But, Ireland got a look in, too, with the Convention Centre Dublin being named Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre.