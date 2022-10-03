SEARCH
HomeNewsPortugal and Black Sea Triumph at World Travel Awards
News

Portugal and Black Sea Triumph at World Travel Awards

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
4

Portugal and the Black Sea were the big winners at this year’s European edition of the World Travel Awards.

This year’s gala awards for Europe were held at the Hilton Mallorca Galatzo in Peguera in Mallorca, last Saturday.

The Algarve was awarded the title of Europe’s Leading Beach Destination. Portugal also triumphed with Porto being named Europe’s Leading City Destination.

Porto was named Europe’s Leading City Destination

The Black Sea region is also back in vogue, with the Georgian city of Batumi winning the award for Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination.

Batumi in Georgia was named Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination

Turkish Airlines was the big winner in the aviation section of the awards; picking up the gong for Europe’s Leading Airline. British Airways was named Europe’s Leading Airline Brand. Air France was named Europe’s Leading Airline – Economy Class; while Portugal had more to celebrate, with TAP Air Portugal being named Europe’s Leading Airline to South America.

Madrid was named Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination for the fifth year in a row. But, Ireland got a look in, too, with the Convention Centre Dublin being named Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre.

The Convention Centre Dublin was named Europe’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre
Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleChicago’s O’Hare Regains Title as Most Connected Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie