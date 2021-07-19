News

Port of Tallinn Opens New Sustainable Terminal

The Port of Tallinn, Estonia has opened a new ‘modern and multifunctional’ cruise port which will operate through the 2021 season.

Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of the Port of Tallinn said “we are helping cruise operators to provide an environmentally conscious service to passengers and to make visiting Tallinn as smooth as possible.”

The new port in Tallinn makes the capital of Estonia more accessible to tourists and also provides sustainability to the city. The new port will source energy through solar panels and sea power using a heat pump. This will enable the port to operate all year round.

The port will connect tourists to new entertainment venues and tourist locations in Estonia, including access to the UNESCO World heritage site in Old Town. The three main attractions that visitors can access include the Patarei Sea Fortress, the Seaplane Harbour and Noblessner.

Port of Tallinn is leading the way in more sustainable travel. They have put together a ‘Sustainable and safe Port promise that can be found on their website.

