P&O Ferries Will Not Face Criminal Proceedings After Firing 800 Workers Without Notice

P&O Ferries has escaped legal action for abruptly firing 800 workers.
It laid off workers without notice to hire low-wage agency staff causing outrage among ministers, trade unions and the public.
Post an investigation, the Insolvency Service now says there is ‘no realistic prospect of a conviction.’
This is in spite of P&O CEO, Peter Hebblewaithe admitting to MPs that they had broken the law.
It comes as P&O Ferries’ parent company DP World posted record profits.
The decision outraged union Nautilus International.
“This is a deeply disappointing decision and will be met with frustration and anger by the seafarers and their families who were so cruelly discarded by P&O Ferries,” said General Secretary Mark Dickinson.
“Only one day after P&O Ferries parent company announced record profits, we are further let down by a system that fails to punish apparent criminal corporatism.”
“The message is clear, P&O Ferries must be held properly accountable for their disgraceful.”