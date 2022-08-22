P&O Ferries Will Not Face Criminal Proceedings After Firing 800 Workers Without Notice

P&O Ferries has escaped legal action for abruptly firing 800 workers.

It laid off workers without notice to hire low-wage agency staff causing outrage among ministers, trade unions and the public.

Post an investigation, the Insolvency Service now says there is ‘no realistic prospect of a conviction.’

This is in spite of P&O CEO, Peter Hebblewaithe admitting to MPs that they had broken the law.

General Secretary of Nautilus International, Mark Dickinson P&O CEO, Peter Hebblewaithe

It comes as P&O Ferries’ parent company DP World posted record profits.

The decision outraged union Nautilus International.

“This is a deeply disappointing decision and will be met with frustration and anger by the seafarers and their families who were so cruelly discarded by P&O Ferries,” said General Secretary Mark Dickinson.

“Only one day after P&O Ferries parent company announced record profits, we are further let down by a system that fails to punish apparent criminal corporatism.”

“The message is clear, P&O Ferries must be held properly accountable for their disgraceful.”