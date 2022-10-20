SEARCH
P&O Cruises Offering New Routes and Discounts in Winter Schedule

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
P&O Cruises has announced new routes and discount offers for passengers as part of its new winter 2024/2025 schedule.

P&O will offer a 10% saving on certain Select Price holidays, plus a 5% low deposit.

It also said that any holiday booked by December 1 this year, departing between September 2024 and April 2025 can include extra guests sailing free of charge for third and fourth guests on applicable cruises.

P&O will sail its new ship, Arvia – which arrives in December – on a four-night Northern Europe cruise in October 2024. Arvia will also undertake a nine-night Southern Europe cruise the same month.

P&O Cruises’ Iona ship will cover a 35-night Caribbean cruise in January 2025, while the Aurora will cover a 65-night Amazon and Caribbean tour, departing Southampton on January 6, 2025. In all, the Iona will call to Tenerife, Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, Antigua, St Kitts, St Maarten, La Coruna and Tortola.

