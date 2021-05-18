News

Play Time for New Icelandic Airline

Play Time for New Icelandic Airline

Birgir Jonsson CEO

New Icelandic low-cost airline PLAY launched today, 18 May, with flights from London Stansted to Iceland starting at £30 each way. The new carrier will commence service on 24 June.

The airline has timed its launch perfectly, as Iceland is on the UK’s ‘green list’ of destinations where leisure travel is permitted.

The low-cost carrier has a fleet of three Airbus A321neo aircraft, each with 192 economy seats. The first aircraft, TF-AEW, commences operation on 24 June. The second and third will be delivered in July. All aircraft are owned by AerCap, a global leader in aircraft leasing, and started flying in 2018.

Mr. Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY says, “It’s brilliant to be able to open up Iceland to UK travellers and offer competitive fares now that international travel has resumed. While the UK market knows Iceland well, the destination has changed a little recently with the (minor) volcanic eruptions in the Reykjanes Peninsula. Certainly, a must-experience for UK travellers.”

PLAY will operate direct flights to Iceland from London Stansted Airport, with flights operating four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, with the aim of introducing daily flights in the future. The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart London Stansted at 16.10 on Thursday 24 June, arriving in Iceland at 18.20.

“We are looking forward to providing safe effortless travel, and great value, as we bring low fares to people in the UK.” Jónsson adds.

For further information on PLAY, and to book tickets, visit www.flyplay.com.

 

