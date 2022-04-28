Play Takes Off on Inaugural Dublin to Reykjavik Flight

PLAY, Iceland’s new low-cost airline took off from Dublin airport today at 10:32am, as passengers seek out affordable travel to Iceland.

With a same day connection to Baltimore/Washington, which was launched on 20 April, passengers can have a short 2-hour layover, before departing for the States, arriving at 17:50 local time.

One-way tickets to Iceland start at €75, bookable at flyPLAY.com; the service will operate up to four times per week during the summer timetable. One-way tickets to the States currently cost from €252.

In under three hours, passengers on the inaugural flight from Dublin will land in Reykjavik, those choosing this as their final destination can travel to the heart of the Icelandic capital with 45 minutes.

The Icelandic airline is based in Reykjavik’s Keflavík International Airport and started operations in June 2021. PLAY currently operates three new Airbus A320 neo aircraft and two Airbus A321 neos, with the total growing to six by summer 2022.