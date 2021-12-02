PLAY launches Dublin to Iceland flights

Icelandic airline PLAY launches in Ireland next spring.

Flights from Dublin to Reykjavík will be ready to take off in late April 2022, starting at just €79 return.

The airline will operate three flights a week and follows a successful s launch earlier this year.

This comes alongside its launch to Brussels and Madrid, with flights beginning in May to Brussels, and in June to Madrid.

Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, states: “It’s really enjoyable to add more destinations in Europe that will strengthen our route schedule. We are confident that these destinations will boost PLAY´s operations and that our flights between Iceland and these cities will be popular among those living there.”

PLAY is a new low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe. The Icelandic airline is based in Reykjavik’s Keflavík International Airport and started operations in June 2021.

With these latest additions, PLAY will fly to 23 destinations in Europe next year. Last month, the airline announced four new destinations in Europe – Lisbon, Bologna, and Prague.