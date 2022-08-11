SEARCH
PLAY Is Giving Away Free Tickets to See Iceland’s Erupting Volcano

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Icelandic airline PLAY is offering would-be travellers the chance to win two free roundtrip tickets to Iceland. The prize also includes a sightseeing helicopter tour of the active Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is currently erupting.

The voucher for the two roundtrip airfares to Keflavík can be used from any of PLAY’s destinations, including Dublin.

PLAY has grown substantially since it began flying in June 2021. The airline now connects Iceland with destinations on both sides of the Atlantic and has a further four aircraft on order.

PLAY began a route from Dublin to Reykjavik in April of this year. One-way tickets to Iceland start at €75, bookable at flyPLAY.com; the service operates up to four times per week throughout the summer.

Passengers from Dublin will land in Reykjavik in under three hours and can travel to the heart of the Icelandic capital in 45 minutes.

In an interview with Simple Flying earlier this week, PLAY commented that the eruption of Fagradalsfjall will help to strengthen Iceland’s image as a ‘natural paradise’ and an ‘exciting place to visit,’ among tourists worldwide. 

How to enter
To enter the prize draw, all participants need to do is sign up to receive PLAY’s newsletter by August 23rd. One lucky winner will be selected at random the very next day.

