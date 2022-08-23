PLAY Announces Low-Cost Flights from Dublin to Dulles International Airport

PLAY, the Icelandic low-cost airline, with routes from Dublin to Reykjavík has announced a new route from Dublin to Virginia.

Sales begin today, Tuesday 23 August, for flights to Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Dublin on 26 April 2023 costing €149 one way. Standard tickets following the sale will cost €179, one way.

In addition to this, they are starting a London Stansted to IAD route on 26 April 2023, costing £169 one way. Standard tickets following the sale will cost £199 one way.

Dulles International Airport is the fourth US route for PLAY.

This new route follows PLAY’s first full summer of operations in the US which has been strong so far, the airline’s load factor has increased by 25% in July for a total of 109,956 passengers flown.

Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, said: “We pride ourselves on routes that allow travellers to pay less and play more while in a destination. From Autumn 2022, Dulles International Airport will be connected to Washington, D.C., via the Silver Line of the Washington Metro, which will allow passengers to reach D.C. within 50 minutes for just $6.00, leaving more money to spend on the city’s great museums, restaurants, and galleries. Dulles International is perfect for British and Irish travellers after a budget getaway to the capital, as well as the growing population of Loudoun County, many of whom have family and friends in Europe.”

Birgir Jonsson CEO PLAY

IAD is the choice airport for the growing Loudoun County, which has experienced booming population growth over the last three years, while also offering quick and easy access to Washington DC.

PLAY is now operating three Airbus A321neo and three Airbus A320neo aircraft, in line with the company’s business plan and fleet strategy, and will take delivery of four new A320/321neo aircraft next winter, bringing the fleet to a total of 10 aircraft in service from spring 2023.

Tickets are available at flyplay.com.