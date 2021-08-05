Platinum Travel Selected As Finalist For The Agent Achievement Awards 2021

Platinum Travel has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Agency Achievement Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic and Travel Weekly. The agent was nominated by almost 100 suppliers, ranging from tour operators and airlines to cruise lines and tourist boards, from across the UK and Ireland.

The Agent Achievement Awards will take place at London’s Park Plaza Westminster hotel on September 16, in association with headline sponsor Virgin Atlantic.

Ciara Foley, Joint Managing Director, says:

“It has been an extremely difficult time over the last 17 months. Our industry has been decimated and challenged like never before. Without the tremendous support from our suppliers and tourism partners, we could not have continued to operate. We are absolutely over the moon to be nominated by our valued colleagues; it truly means the world to us. We are determined to get our clients back to the skies and explore our amazing world again”.