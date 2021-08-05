News

Platinum Travel Selected As Finalist For The Agent Achievement Awards 2021

Platinum Travel Selected As Finalist For The Agent Achievement Awards 2021
Platinum Travel has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Agency Achievement Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic and Travel Weekly. The agent was nominated by almost 100 suppliers, ranging from tour operators and airlines to cruise lines and tourist boards, from across the UK and Ireland.
The Agent Achievement Awards will take place at London’s Park Plaza Westminster hotel on September 16, in association with headline sponsor Virgin Atlantic.
Ciara Foley, Joint Managing Director, says:
“It has been an extremely difficult time over the last 17 months. Our industry has been decimated and challenged like never before. Without the tremendous support from our suppliers and tourism partners, we could not have continued to operate. We are absolutely over the moon to be nominated by our valued colleagues; it truly means the world to us. We are determined to get our clients back to the skies and explore our amazing world again”.
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Sandals Royal Curaçao

Sandals Announces Details (And Discounts) For Its Brand New Property

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Congratulations to the ITTN Photographer of the Year

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Announcement of Winter Service to Malaga

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

The Big Travel Trade Event is Back

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Guests to Enjoy Extended Season of British Isles Adventures

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Sail in Style to France With Irish Ferries

Leona KennyAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Signs Ten Year Franchise Agreement with Emerald Airlines

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

CLIA Gears Up for International Cruise Return

Leona KennyAugust 4, 2021
Read More

AMResorts® Launches AMR™ Collection To Further Strengthen Market Positioning

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn