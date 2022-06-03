SEARCH
Platinum Jubilee Mile High Tea for Virgin Atlantic Passengers this Weekend

By Emer Roche
To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, customers flying with Virgin Atlantic to the US or the Caribbean this weekend may be treated to a chocolate crown lolly, a ‘Platinum jubilee mile high tea’ or a quintessentially English cocktail.

The fun extends to Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses in the US where ‘Earl Grey Jubi-tea’ cocktails created with the Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. Earl Grey vanilla syrup are being served.

The Earl Grey Jubi-tea cocktails can be found in San Francisco, JFK and Washington DC clubhouses.

As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
