Platinum Jubilee Mile High Tea for Virgin Atlantic Passengers this Weekend

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, customers flying with Virgin Atlantic to the US or the Caribbean this weekend may be treated to a chocolate crown lolly, a ‘Platinum jubilee mile high tea’ or a quintessentially English cocktail.

The fun extends to Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses in the US where ‘Earl Grey Jubi-tea’ cocktails created with the Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. Earl Grey vanilla syrup are being served.

The Earl Grey Jubi-tea cocktails can be found in San Francisco, JFK and Washington DC clubhouses.