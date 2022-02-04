Plant-based menu and baggage tracking: new updates coming to British Airways

A range of sustainability and technology updates are coming to British Airlines, including baggage tracking.

A plant-based burger

The airline has worked with catering providers to increase plant-based options on its menu. At Heathrow Airport, new refillable water stations will be introduced and plastic water bottles will be replaced with glass ones. Customers can continue to order food to their table by using their phones.

Track your baggage

The airline is launching a new tracing system, which allows customers to track their bags via their phones. Guests can also avail of automated lounge entry and digital signage.

There are also dedicated desks for World Traveller Plus customers and a new Skyflyer programme for children flying.