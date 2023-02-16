SEARCH
Plans in Motion for a Large ‘Peaky Blinders’ Theme Park in Birmingham

By Emer Roche
Plans for a vast ‘Peaky Blinders’ theme park are apparently underway with bosses of the BBC hit show keen to cash in on its worldwide success.

Set in Birmingham, the period crime drama follows the exploits of the Shelby family and its associates in a post-war era.

The six-series is loosely based on criminal activity and real-life criminals from the time.

‘This may sound like a crazy idea but Peaky Blinders was such a phenomenon and it’s reaped huge rewards for Britain,’ a TV insider said, according to The Daily Mail.

‘Although the show was ultra-violent, it also showcased our industrial past, not to mention a whole new wave of fashion and haircuts.

The theme park plans come as lead actor Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby teased fans about an upcoming movie. Speaking on Today FM, Mr Murphy said:

”I’ve still not read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.

”The television part of the story is finished. If there are more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently.’

